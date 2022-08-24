Letter to the Editor: Writer believes what Trump accomplished for the country outweighs his personality traits

The mass media and local paper have many opinions expressing distaste for former president Trump. The reasons why were explained very well about three years ago in an interview of Victor Davis Hansen by the Hover Institute about his book, “The Case For Trump.” The positive side is Trump's defense of the working class which seems to be far outweighed by excessive tweeting, quarreling, use of vicious words, and lack of adherence to the truth.
Hansen grew up and is living on a six-generation farm east of Sacramento and knows how the working man thinks. Especially those from south of the border. He knows ancient history and has written a couple dozen books.
He expected Trump to win the re-election but underestimated the media frenzy.
A YouTube search will yield the one-hour interview which has convinced me that what Trump accomplished for our country far outweighs his different personality traits.
Larry Wilhelmsen
Longview