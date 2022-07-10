Letter to the Editor: Worker wellness key part in building back from the pandemic

Workers across industries agree one of the biggest draws to a workplace is the health care benefits offered by the employer. Over the next few months we know inflation and the cost of essential items will continue to increase. As a result, working folks and voters will be paying close attention to debates on issues that affect their pocketbooks, including health care.

Of the many lessons the COVID-19 pandemic has left us with, one major takeaway is how important access to reliable health care is to workers and their families, especially in Longview. We all remember what the first few months of the pandemic were like. It was a trying time for workers and small businesses here in Cowlitz County.

As we continue to build back from the pandemic, worker wellness should be at the forefront for employers and elected officials alike. I hope they listen to workers and unions when debates on the importance of access to health care take place, and hopefully they see the need to join us.

Mike Bridges

Longview