I've lived and worked in Cowlitz County for 15 years. For almost a decade I've had the privilege of working with the diverse and wonderful youth of our special community. It's brought me joy and hope to know, appreciate and support hundreds of unique students throughout that time, and for my work to focus on cultivating spaces where all are welcome and safe to be themselves alongside caring and trusted adults.

I know there are educators and school staff who are providing similar safe spaces within our public schools; spaces that are vital to the mental well-being and oftentimes literal survival of students who are so frequently bullied by peers, or feel alone and hopeless at such a crucial time in their lives. For young people in the LGBTQIA2S+ community who are feeling confused, scared or alone, I see you and I support you! For the educators who are making sure all students have a safe place to learn and BE, I see and support you!

Hillary Jensen

Woodland

