LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: With gas prices rising, is price gouging happening locally?

Driven by Fred Meyer or Safeway lately? We were told gas prices were going to be going up again but Sept. 25 unleaded gas was $4.79, Sept. 26 it was $4.89, and Sept. 27 it was $4.99 a gallon.

I wasn’t going to comment on our high gas prices here in Washington all the time the national news kept reporting how much gas prices were coming down almost every single day (and the national average was in the $3-$3.50 range week after week).

The lowest we paid in Longview was $4.43 a gallon but WOW the prices increased 10 cents a gallon the each of those three days even with Washington’s refineries right here in the state.

Does anyone think perhaps our two communities are experiencing price gouging — especially since Woodland and Vancouver have consistently had lower gas prices than us?

Linda Boyd

Longview

