Last October, Andre Stepankowsky solemnly wrote about extremely troubling developments at the Cowlitz County Elections Office that were a direct result of Donald Trump’s (and Loren Culp’s) lies about the 2020 election. We learned how local adherents to the former President had engaged in a coordinated campaign of verbal assaults and accusations aimed at election deputies. In addition to the palpable emotional damage these cretins inflicted on all the auditor’s staff, their deranged attacks resulted in incalculable personnel losses right before the 2022 midterm election.

But demoralization wasn’t the only cost. Cowlitz County taxpayers have been saddled with $10,120 over the past two years to cover the unbudgeted expense of hiring security guards to protect the elections department. Now that the Board of Commissioners has a super-majority of fiscal conservatives doggedly guarding taxpayer dollars, I trust Commissioners Mortensen and Dahl will boldly lead the effort to hold the responsible individuals accountable and ensure taxpayers are reimbursed. They should do this by adding the expense to the agenda at their next Cowlitz County Republican Party meeting.