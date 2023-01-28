Letter to the Editor: Will Cowlitz County commissioners deny future state or federal money?

According to a Daily News article printed on Dec. 25, our federal representatives (Herrera, Cantwell and Murray) supported a $1.7 trillion bill, or what some call the “Federal Spending Bill of 2023,” signed by President Biden in late December 2022. The article states the bill contained $15 million dollars for over 12 projects in Cowlitz County, two being Columbia Heights Road improvements ($5.5 million) and Cowlitz River sediment tracking ($856,000).

The millions, as noted above, become questionable in my mind because voters recently elected a new county commissioner (Rick Dahl) whose election campaign clearly stated that “the county should be financially independent from any state/federal government grants, loans or aid so we won't be beholding/subordinate to their mandates or directives." A totally politically driven opinion/philosophy supported by Cowlitz County Commissioner Arne Mortensen.

I’m questioning if this repugnant decision to deny the state-approved home owners disaster relief grant is a harbinger/indicator of our county commissioners (Dahl and Mortensen) politically driven position on all, current and future, state/federal assistance monies.

Let's hope Cowlitz County doesn’t experience costly natural disasters.

Art Birkmeyer

Longview