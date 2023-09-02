I have been doing some research into our WA-03 Congresswoman Marie Glusenkamp Perez and her voting record, and what I have discovered is alarming and sets my hair on fire.

I recently visited several websites to find out how Marie votes on key issues in Congress.

Marie voted YES on the so-called Fiscal Responsibility Act, H.R. 3746, which is really a Debt Limit Increase, as it suspends the limit on federal debt through January 1, 2025.

Sadly, H.R. 3746 got passed and Joe Biden signed it into law in June 2023.

The out-of-control spending must END! Our national debt as of today's writing is: $32.7 TRILLION.

A terrific resource for those reading who wish to look up voting records by their representative is Roll Call Votes by U.S. Congress.

Marie voted NO on the Military Construction, Veteran Affairs Appropriations Act, H.R. 4366.

You can find Marie Perez's voting record by visiting her Congressional page here:

Marie voted NO on Schools Not Shelters Act, H.R. 3941, which prohibits using school facilities to house illegal migrants.

Every single time, Marie Perez has voted against our best interests. Her voting record is proof of this. Marie is a radical Democrat - and don't be fooled by her girlish looks.

I am voting for Joe Kent because I believe he has our best interest at heart in WA-03. Joe is a no-nonsense, common-sense Republican, who will vote to help and protect our best interests in WA-03.

Susan Allen

Vader

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 250 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.