LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Why not celebrate bravery for a month?

We celebrate pride month, but we only celebrate one Veterans Day. Why is being different worth a month of celebration but being brave is only worth one day? Just my thoughts.

Bob Wright

Kelso

