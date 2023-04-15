The Washington Legislature did the right thing and voted in a $35 cap on insulin. We all know about the shameless price-gouging by greedy drug companies. The way these corporations have jacked up prices on insulin to obscene levels makes this the poster-child issue for everything that’s wrong with pharmaceutical corporations (and other kinds) blinded by greed and bleeding consumers dry.

The vote for this price cap in both the WA Senate and House was unanimous. Almost. Two legislators voted against it: 19th district Reps. Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire. Our reps.

Voters should demand explanations for those votes. How, in good conscience, could Reps. Walsh and McEntire side with corrupt, greedy corporations over normal, hard-working people? For many diabetics it has literally been a life-or-death situation trying to afford over-priced insulin.

Regardless of political party, every single state politician chose to help regular people with diabetes afford their life-saving medicine. Except these two men. We should all be asking why.

Check the vote for yourself at tinyurl.com/2ncjhpec

LL Hauer

Winlock, Washington

