"GOP backs parents' rights"... TDN. Parents' "rights"... still good news.

Why would Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promise that the House's "Bill of Rights for Parents" ... "face a dead end"? Why would the Senate oppose the parent's voice before school boards, the parents' review of school library book content, and teaching content from curriculum? Across those three topics what's to hide from parents? Loving parents needing to understand what's being taught to their children and why? What's decided in school board meetings, what's in the library books, what's in curriculums?

Why would the Senate of the United States "dead end" a right of parents to partner with their children's teacher, principle, superintendent or school board? Parent taxes contribute school finance. Our schools still remain public ... right?

Monty Gorley

Castle Rock

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 175 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.