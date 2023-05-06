OK, I stopped washing my car at home because of the white spots. Which is a good thing I guess as the soap runs into the storm drains.

I have altered my dishwasher detergent several times to find one to eliminate the white residue. ( I haven't been successful yet.)

But recently I tried to steam some vegetables in an Instant-Pot-type appliance which was covered with the white stuff where the steam sweated off. First time for this.

I am truly tired of cleaning things several times. My flatware looks disgusting without wiping, the shower is hard to clean, and the toilets need a pumice stone to get this crap off to look respectable.

The white stuff is obviously coating the inside of the water heater and the washing machine reducing the lifespan.

Please do some follow up news articles on this because this problem is getting worse, not better.

Mark Johnson

Longview

