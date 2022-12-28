Letter to the Editor: Where is traffic enforcement in Longview?

Are our speed limits too slow?

Recently I found myself pulling off the side of Ocean Beach Highway in route to Cathlamet after midnight Friday to avoid tight tailgating from impatient drivers.

Added on top of tailgating are "brighter than bright" headlamps, being beamed from lift-kitted vehicles. One asks, where's enforcement? Have they been "defunded" or furloughed out, quit in frustration, or in some cases replaced with "mental health" professionals?

Our blue line of "protect and serve" professionals is running thin. Prov. 29:18: "Where there is no revelation, the people cast off restraint; But happy is he who keeps the law."

Treat yourself to a wake-up call; stand, listen and observe the Ocean Beach Highway traffic from the Freddy's parking lot. Is there an assumed permission that a nation's people can "run their own program"? Something is broken... leadership, enforcement, regulation, or maybe it goes back to poor "potty training."

Monty Gorley

Castle Rock