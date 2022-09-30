Letter to the Editor: Where is the incentive to work if benefits are stripped?

I hear about the hard work people do in different occupations on a day-to-day basis. From custodial work to nursing and from truck driving to construction. What I don't hear about is the class division that empowers those who make financial decisions for others to benefit themselves.

We can celebrate dirty hands and clean money until the cows come home. But when it's time to be equitable, our working class gets shafted.

My cousin has been working longer, harder and in the same line of work more consistently than me. But he and his brothers are just account ledger lines for payroll to deduct as O&M expenses while executives hold out on family wages, earned health care and much-needed PTO required to take respite from the madness of physically intensive monotonous work.

These aren't first-world problems. These are basic socioeconomic needs people show up to earn every day that have been fought for since before the first Labor Day. Where are the incentives to work if Weyerhaeuser strips away these earned benefits? There aren't any.

Nikole Young

Clatskanie