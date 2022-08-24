Letter to the Editor: What will you vote for? The way things used to be?

What are you voting for? A woman’s right to choose her convenience over the life of her unborn child, an open border that in the last year has allowed more than 2,000,000 aliens to enter this country illegally (not to mention the fentanyl and other drugs killing Americans)? Maybe it’s the increased gas prices (though they have recently fallen a little at the expense of national security by draining our strategic oil reserves), or the highest inflation in 40 years. That has to be better than energy independence if you’re voting for it, right? Are you voting for increased crime resulting from no bail laws and the failure to prosecute criminals, or schools teaching racism under the guise of “equity”?