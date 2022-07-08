 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: What will the Democrats bring to the country next?

Mailbox stock art
Stock

In my 80 some years I’ve never seen such disasters like the Democrats have brought to our country in just one and a half years. What will the next two years bring?

When Nancy Pelosi raised her gavel and said “it’s our time,” they started their own agenda that very same week.

I believe even this border crisis has their agenda purposes. Probably to help push electronic chips in keeping track of them by monitoring their location while using them to track our own personal lives and every day activities. The applied digital solutions of Palm Beach during President Barack Obama's terms acquired permission from the federal communications commission to enable the use because these chips use radio frequencies from a global positioning satellite.

This great nation is being duped by suppression and our liberty and freedoms are slowly being removed by their false claims and mandates. Don’t be deceived into thinking it might be a great idea and reason.

Glenda Fittro

People are also reading…

Longview

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News