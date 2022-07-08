Letter to the Editor: What will the Democrats bring to the country next?

In my 80 some years I’ve never seen such disasters like the Democrats have brought to our country in just one and a half years. What will the next two years bring?

When Nancy Pelosi raised her gavel and said “it’s our time,” they started their own agenda that very same week.

I believe even this border crisis has their agenda purposes. Probably to help push electronic chips in keeping track of them by monitoring their location while using them to track our own personal lives and every day activities. The applied digital solutions of Palm Beach during President Barack Obama's terms acquired permission from the federal communications commission to enable the use because these chips use radio frequencies from a global positioning satellite.

This great nation is being duped by suppression and our liberty and freedoms are slowly being removed by their false claims and mandates. Don’t be deceived into thinking it might be a great idea and reason.

Glenda Fittro

Longview