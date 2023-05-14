The mantra of the NRA is: “The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun!” Really?

I am not going to cite the number of gun deaths in the U.S. per year, or how many mass shootings we have had, or what kind of gun was used. If you care about the issue, you already know or can look it up — it is astounding and far exceeds any other country in the world.

According to research done at Texas State University, civilians stop active attacks, before law enforcement officials arrive, only 16% of the time, typically without using a gun.

My question is: How many times does the "good guy" with a gun shoot first? If he does, doesn’t that make him the "bad guy"? Congress must act now to increase background checks, regulate gun types and accessibility.

My human right to live supersedes your constitutional right to own a gun. “The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” Really! Really?

Ron Naff

Longview

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 175 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.