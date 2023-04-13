In a March 9 column published in The Daily News, Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz wants people to “witness the actual nuances of Orthodox Judaism." He desires that Judaism be a “light unto all nations," spent time as a religious Zionist in the West Bank, and advocates for better treatment of Jewish LGBTQs.

Does he believe present Israel, like the nation formed after the Hebrews escaped from Egypt, is a colonizing activity? How would he treat the indigenous people, Palestinians? Does he agree with the United Nations that Jewish settlements in the West Bank are illegal? The religious Zionists who joined Netanyahu to gain a majority and form the present government are often called right wing, does he identify with them?

Richard Nau

Longview

