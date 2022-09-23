Letter to the Editor: Weyerhaeuser needs to offer union members a reasonable contract

Weyerhaeuser Co. enjoyed record profits ($2.6 billion) in their last fiscal year and have given their investors record dividends. However, the company comes across as being unreasonable in strike negotiations with their hourly employees who made it all possible. A company spokesman said they have to weigh their overall business cycle since the record profits may not be maintained. However, according to Random Lengths, as of Dec. 29, the price of framing lumber topped $1,000 per thousand board feet — a 167% increase since late August. No one thinks these prices will fall to their lower levels.