Letter to the Editor: Weyerhaeuser needs to offer union members a reasonable contract

Weyerhaeuser Co. enjoyed record profits ($2.6 billion) in their last fiscal year and have given their investors record dividends. However, the company comes across as being unreasonable in strike negotiations with their hourly employees who made it all possible. A company spokesman said they have to weigh their overall business cycle since the record profits may not be maintained. However, according to Random Lengths, as of Dec. 29, the price of framing lumber topped $1,000 per thousand board feet — a 167% increase since late August. No one thinks these prices will fall to their lower levels.
The recent railroad strike was settled with employees receiving a 24% raise. Weyerhaeuser is offering a 5%, 3% and 3%, three-year contract. This, while inflation eats their employees buying power at a rate of 8% a year. So Weyerhaeuser Co., do the fair and right thing. Offer a reasonable contract to the union members. Leave their medical, retirement and vacation alone. It's chintzy of you to lower them after their year of producing record profits.
John Claypool
Longview