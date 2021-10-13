Letter to the Editor: Wells

Anticipating a safe, happy Halloween

In a little over two weeks we get to celebrate Halloween. I remember when I was younger my dad would take my brother, sister and I out to trick or treat in our neighborhood. I enjoyed every Halloween going out with my brother and my sister and going to trick or treat.

Today, more and more kids are going out with their parents and getting candy from their neighbors. I hope each one of us can celebrate Halloween safely and have fun.

I think what would be a great idea is that all kids take a glow stick or a flashlight to use in very dark places. I hope we can celebrate Halloween this year safely and have fun eating candy.

Cody Wells

Centralia

Vaccinations just good common sense