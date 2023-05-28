Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I visit Kalama and other local areas often and enjoy recreating there in the spring and summer. But one thing I’ve observed that small town and rural living can do is provide a false sense of security.

Our representative from the 3rd Congressional District, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D) has the exact opposite view of border security as Republicans in Congress. Marie voted no on HR 2 - Secure the Border Act of 2023, a bill that addresses various problems regarding federal immigration and border security.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, on the other hand, is taking necessary steps to ensure national attention and action is brought to our border. In one of her recent recorded statements, Marjorie mentioned:

• Nearly six million people have attempted to cross into the United States in just under three years.

• Over 300,000 Americans are poisoned and killed by fentanyl every single day in the USA.

• Illegal aliens are flown on airplanes and driven in busses, at the American people’s taxpayers expense to destinations all over our country.

Marjorie went on to state, “This should not happen but it is happening under Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and it’s happening under President Joe Biden. I’ve introduced articles of impeachment on both of them because our border is out of control and it’s causing a true national security crisis here in our home and our country.”

Please let us not take our small town/rural lifestyles for granted.

Matt Garland

Longview

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 250 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.