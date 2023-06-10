Like many of you, we learned of the deaths in a home in Kelso. We offer our deepest condolences to the victims’ loved ones.

Gun deaths are a complex issue, but everyone can do something to prevent them. Deadly violence is not happening only to other people. Everyone is affected when people in our community are harmed.

Anyone can reach out to Emergency Support Shelter if they are in danger, need support or are worried about a friend or family member who may be experiencing domestic violence, sexual abuse or other crimes. Our services are free and confidential. Our Crime Victim Advocacy Program supports anyone impacted by homicide so please don’t hesitate to reach out. If you’d like support, advocacy and resources or are interested in volunteering please call 360-425-1176 or text 360-726-1003.

Sarah Hancock

Executive Director, Emergency Support Shelter

