Letter to the Editor: Water resource belongs to everyone

I live, work and play on the Columbia River. As a professional fishing guide, my customers come from all over the world to fish for Columbia River salmon and steelhead. It’s how I’ve made my full-time living for my family for the last two decades.

Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray recently released their draft plan detailing a solution to a decades-long crisis: to recover endangered salmon and steelhead on the Snake River and keep our fellow farmers and ranchers thriving too?

No one has all the answers, but we know we’re privileged to make a living off this incredible natural resource. Our boats can’t sit dry-docked with no solution in sight. Wild salmon must thrive for our businesses to survive.

As a citizen of Washington, this resource belongs to all of us. I urge my fellow citizens to submit comments on this path forward so future generations of Washingtonians can enjoy our natural resources from land and sea. Submit your comments at www.lsrdoptions.org.

Brandon McGavran

Kalama