Letter to the Editor: Wallace
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Wallace

Why is the Chet Makinster campaign making anti-tax campaign ads on local radio, when council member Makinster voted for fees and tax increases every single year he served on the Longview City Council?

If Chet Makinster supporters actually did minimal research, they would find Chet voted in support of the mental health sales tax, he supported the utility tax and he continues to vote yes on water rate increases on terrible water from the Mint Farm Industrial Park.

This anti-tax platform promoted by the Makinster campaign is a mistake because his habits of taxing and spending like an out-of-touch limousine liberal are there for all to see.

Chuck Wallace

Longview

