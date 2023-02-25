I grew up on the Cowlitz River when Kelso was known as "the smelt capital of the world." People came from everywhere and had the freedom to enjoy dipping for smelt. It was a time for precious memories with friends and families, many people really needing the smelt for food. It was also a time when our local merchants could benefit. Now through mismanagement, only the overpopulated seals and sea lions are allowed the privilege to eat smelt, unless the people are gifted a few hours to dip.