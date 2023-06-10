Things that make me go "hmmm..."

Thousands of people died from fentanyl-laced drugs but they are now essentially legal until the third time you’re found dealing them, that is until July 1 when a new law takes effect. Most people who use illegal drugs are not addicts, recreational users. Most people who drink are not alcoholics. Rehab is not required.

Grade level competency in our schools is going down, graduation rates are going up. When the president signs the 2045 education funding bill it will be block printed because we don’t teach cursive.

Hundreds of people will die in car accidents due to excessive speed but we keep selling cars that go 200 mph and 0-60 in 2.3 seconds. Speed limit is 70. We have bars that have parking lots. Drive up, drink, drive away. Hundreds die from drunk drivers.

That’s what we get when we have politicians and not leaders. Inslee’s unemployment department lost $600 million to fraud then paid out $1.2 billion to people that didn’t qualify. Media never says a word. Think about what that money could have done for schools or homeless or food support. Our newspapers won’t criticize government because they are looking for government support to keep them in business. Newspapers ruined their own business and should suffer the consequences of they’re own choices.

Mike Staples

Longview

