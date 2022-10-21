Letter to the Editor: Voters should analyze issues, learn party policies, translate decisions to votes

Historically, local voters evaluated options and voted for the candidate they liked best or appeared most qualified to represent them.

Now, for all but local elections, things have changed.

Why? Because it is nearly impossible to be an independent voice in Congress these days. If you follow the line of your R or D party, you get favorable committee appointments; if you don’t, you get “primary-ed out” in the next electoral season.

In our congressional district, I believe “identities” of the candidates don’t matter much. This is an election between the Republican Party and the Democrat Party. Whoever is elected, will be voting for their party’s proposals in Congress.

The main issues appear to be: border control, crime crisis, inflation, gas/food prices, fentanyl, China, national versus state abortion rights, and opportunity/merit versus equity/reparations.

Voters need to analyze the relative importance of these issues, learn what the R and D policies are, and then translate those decisions into votes for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez or Joe Kent.

Richard Kirkpatrick

Longview