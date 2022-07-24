Letter to the Editor: Vote yes for fire districts to get the resources they need to help people

But fire districts are mostly on their own when it comes to funding. Fire is bad enough but up to 80% of most district calls are medical emergencies. Because district resources differ widely, time from a “911” call to a crew beginning to transport can vary substantially. How long is too long to wait: 20 minutes, an hour or more? Many districts operate with dedicated trained volunteers who have given years of service for you and your family. Volunteers can give and give but once volume and acuity reach a certain level, having resources to ensure immediate response and expedited transport to a medical facility begins to seem reasonable and necessary. I’ve experienced the helpless feeling of waiting an indeterminate period of time. Please vote yes for fire districts to obtain the resources they need to help you.