LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Vote wisely for Third Congressional District race and vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Republican, Democrat or Independent…it doesn’t matter.

The Third Congressional race is about whether you support our Democracy, our Republic and our Constitution.

Vote wisely…vote Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

Mary Jane Melink

Longview

