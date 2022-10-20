Letter to the Editor: Vote wisely for Third Congressional District race and vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Republican, Democrat or Independent…it doesn’t matter.
The Third Congressional race is about whether you support our Democracy, our Republic and our Constitution.
Vote wisely…vote Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.
Mary Jane Melink
Longview
Letters to the editor are opinions contributed by members of the community and are not representative of the views of The Daily News or its Editorial Board. To submit a letter to the editor, visit tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor.
