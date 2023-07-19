We are writing this letter in support of Mike Haas for Director Position 4 on the Kelso School Board. We are retired teachers who taught in the Kelso School District for almost 40 years.

We have seen and heard Mike interact with students, parents and staff members in the Kelso School District. He is a good listener and is respectful in his responses to comments and concerns that are shared with him. We know he truly cares about the Kelso community.

Mike has been part of the Citizens for Kelso Schools, a group that promotes and supports Kelso Schools. He has volunteered in the school garden at Barnes Elementary, where we are the volunteer garden coordinators. Mike has led small groups of students in planting, tasting and learning about food grown in their garden at Barnes. He also helped in the summer, during the open garden days, to water and harvest food that is given out to the community.

We believe that Mike is the involved and dedicated school board member the Kelso School District needs.

Pat and Bob Reistroffer

Longview

