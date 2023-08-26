I hate nonpartisan races sometimes! Right now — in the regrouping we're doing after the isolation of the pandemic — I usually want to know where a candidate stands, as it refers to political party. But this year in the nonpartisan Longview City Council race, I'm pretty easily ignoring Democrat/Republican allegiance and happily supporting candidates who've exhibited the willingness to work well with others to get the work done.

First, I'm endorsing incumbent councilmembers Ruth Kendall, Mike Wallin and Christopher Ortiz. Why? All three worked hard to encourage civic partnership with nonprofits like the severe cold weather shelter (which Kendall and Wallin personally volunteered for through our last cold winter).

Hope Village is a courageous project that doesn't solve every problem of those who are unhomed, but it's showing promise and exhibits our city's willingness to move in a new direction when unprecedented circumstances present themselves. Kendall, Wallin and Ortiz all exhibited responsible financial oversight as that project was compassionately developed by many, and for many.

As for City Council Position 2, I'm endorsing Ramona Leber. Leber's respected history in this community, her reputation for fairness and skill in conducting good, peer-reviewed research are what this council could use more of right now.

I urge you to vote for Kendall, Wallin, Ortiz and Leber in the upcoming election. Keep Longview moving forward out of the COVID crisis and away from the hate. Your vote can show inquiring, outside families and businesses what community can really be in this day and age. Thanks!

Mary Lyons

Longview

