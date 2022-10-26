Letter to the Editor: Vote for Rick Dahl, the best choice for Cowlitz County commissioner

Rick Dahl is the best choice for Cowlitz County commissioner.

He is honest, readily available to talk to, listens to everyone and is not swayed by money, position or possible influence of the person asking for help. He will do his best for everyone.

Rick has a huge amount of experience in dealing with money and people which his years as senior vice president at Fibre Federal Credit Union prepared him. He has dealt with millions of dollars; thousands of people; and mountains of federal, state and local laws.

He does not want state or federal government to govern our citizens. Local government is his high priority. He is for the working class, not the high rolling businesses that can pay for special treatment.

Lastly, he wants more protection for our citizens. If jail time is needed, then he wants the police to have that option.

Flo Paget

Castle Rock