Letter to the Editor: Vote for Rick Dahl for Cowlitz County commissioner, a man of proven integrity

Vote for Rick Dahl, a man of proven integrity

“I am not afraid to tackle the tough issues, whether that is the homeless camp on Alabama street or inefficiencies in departments at the county. I will work with whoever shares that same goal and vision to make our local government work better for the citizens of Cowlitz County.” John Jabusch, August 2022 voter’s pamphlet.

What issues has he tackled so far? Which citizens is he making the local government work better for? Do huge campaign contributions and appointed positions come with strings attached?

Rick Dahl is an approachable man of proven integrity, exceptional leadership, and a lifetime of astute financial knowledge. He will strongly support our liberty and has faith in the public’s ability to govern themselves through elected officials who understand that they work FOR the people. He is eager to minimize waste, maximize benefit and eliminate governmental over-reach, keeping tax dollars and the exercise of rights in the citizens’ hands. Vote for Rick Dahl.

Jeff Green

Longview