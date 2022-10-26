Letter to the Editor: Vote for Rick Dahl and Rob Gibbs, two men who are 'humble' and have 'integrity'

These past few months I have been working on the campaigns for Rick Dahl and Rob Gibbs.

Rick is running for Cowlitz County commissioner for District 3 and Rob is running for Cowlitz County sheriff.

Both of these men believe in totally following our constitution and will implement it in their elected positions.

As I've watched the actions and behavior of these men, I can only describe them in two words: "integrity" and "humble."

Rick and Rob will both faithfully execute the duties of their individual positions, listen and be flexible to public suggestions and restore our God-given liberties that come from God and not our government.

A yes vote for these two men will help bring our county government back to a government run by "We the People," stop wasteful spending of our tax dollars, yet still obtain a higher degree of local law enforcement control.

Elaine Campbell

Castle Rock