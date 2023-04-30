Ballots for the Port of Columbia County will be arriving in the mail shortly. This is an extremely important election, when you consider the billions of dollars in responsibilities that we have given to the port.

I am supporting three candidates, Chip Bubl, Nancy Ward and Greg Pettit. All three of these people have a deep understanding of the port, its operation and its budget.

None of these people is being backed by any special interests. Their primary concern is to ensure that the port is successful and will attract industry and business that will enhance, rather than degrade our quality of life.

These three people know what is needed for port commissioners and have not been “bought off” by anyone or beholden to any special interests.

This is a very important election; please consider casting your ballot for people who will help all of us, rather than just a few.

Bill Eagle

St. Helens

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 175 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.