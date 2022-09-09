Letter to the Editor: Vote for Marie Glusenkamp; she better represents the people

The Third Congressional District is endangered of becoming represented by a far-right extremist. Joe Kent believes the 2020 election was stolen. He calls for defunding the FBI. He is a conspiracist and a person who is focused on tearing down our democracy and institutions. He is supportive of the mob who broke into the Capitol and undermining free and fair elections.

Is this the type of person we want to represent us in Congress? How can it be that the party of Abraham Lincoln, the party of law and order, the party who advocates for family values and limited government select him to be their candidate?

Independents, Republicans and Democrats have a choice. We can either vote for Joe Kent and put him in a position to help others of his mindset to further tear apart our democracy and poison our national politics or we can elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who I think better represents the hard working, civil minded, respectful, law abiding and family-oriented people in our District.

Vote for Marie Glusenkamp Perez.

John Melink

Longview