Letter to the Editor: Vote for Marie Glusenkamp Perez

The Republic party fought tooth and nail against Social Security. The Democrats say they will protect retiring Americans, letting them live in dignity.
Republicans since Franklin Delano Roosevelt have tried every way to borrow from the fund to break it. Ronald Reagan did his best by putting income tax on Social Security. He had no use for poor people. Jaime Herrera Beutler says she is for Social Security but has voted 99 percent with the Republicans who want to end it.
Vote for Marie Glusenkamp Perez.
Dale Loiselle
Longview