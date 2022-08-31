Letter to the Editor: Vote for Marie Glusenkamp Perez; she will commit to a stronger middle class

As we approach Labor Day, I want to remind our community that when unions are strong, all workplaces are safer. When unions are strong, all workers' rights are protected. When unions are strong, all families are stronger. When unions are strong, all communities are strong.

In electing Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to represent Washington State's Third United States Congressional District, we will have a representative who will work to provide safe workplaces, protect workers' rights, and stronger families and communities. Her stated support of the Protect the Right to Organize Act, which will help level the field for workers, is just one example of her commitment to a stronger middle class.