Letter to the Editor: Vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. 'She will do us proud.'

In the Third Congressional District race, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is a moderate candidate who will work with both parties to improve the lives of Southwest Washingtonians.

Joe Kent is an extremist who has said, if elected, he will first impeach President Biden, then shut down the government and prosecute Dr. Fauci for murder. How does this political grandstanding help help Cowlitz County?

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has stated that, if elected, she will work across the aisle to bring jobs and job training to Southwest Washington. She will work to bring down inflation and medical costs. As a mom, she will work for affordable child care and to keep government out of our health-care decisions. She is a small business owner, and a gun owner who respects responsible gun ownership.

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will, like her predecessor, continue that independent pragmatism that fits the citizens of Cowlitz County. I urge you to vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez as our Third Congressional District representative. She will do us proud.

Barbara Vining

Longview