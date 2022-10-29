Letter to the Editor: Vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, not for radical MAGA policies

Voters should believe Republican declarations about putting Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block with the goal of eliminating both within five years. They have wanted to destroy Social Security since it began in 1935. As with Roe v. Wade and abortion rights, they will do what they say.

If they control Congress, MAGA extremists will shut down funding the government to leverage their plans for Social Security and Medicare. That act alone will cost the economy six million jobs.

Eliminating Social Security and Medicare will plunge senior citizens back into the poverty they experienced before 1935 and will cause enormous damage to our economy.

Our nation simply cannot afford the radical policies of the MAGA party.

Joe Kent embraces the extremism and the abject disregard for fact and evidence Donald Trump has visited upon us. That is why I am voting for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

Marty Ansley

Onalaska, Washington