Letter to the Editor: Vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, not an election denier

There are many important issues that will be affected by our upcoming vote.

None of them will mean anything if we lose our democracy. I’m afraid that is a possibility if we elect too many election deniers like Joe Kent.

You may think it is OK to overturn an election as long as my person wins. Don’t be fooled. There is no loyalty here. Their only agenda is to seize power for power’s sake.

Fortunately, we have a good person running against Kent so it doesn’t have to be a hard decision. Please vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

This also would be a good time to dump Jim Walsh. He is only interested in his own agenda and does nothing for his constituents.

Bill Tuss

Longview