Letter to the Editor: Vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez for Third Congressional District

I am impressed with Marie Gluesenkamp Perez’s political focus: local job creation, respect for personal freedom, affordable child care, reduced health care costs, clean energy, and expanded apprenticeship programs.

Her opponent in the upcoming election is much more lined up with the Trump party agenda: stolen elections, loss of personal freedoms, restricted voting and support of extremist groups. These efforts are a threat to democracy in this country.

Please vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to represent us during these troubled times.

Greg Lapic

Longview

