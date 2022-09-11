 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and show the country how this state leads

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed these days as we come out of isolation like "earthquake survivors emerging from the dusty rubble," but we have to pick ourselves up and pivot quickly into this next phase of our lives: choosing a person to represent our values for the next two years in the halls of Congress.

Rarely have two years been more important than the two we are facing today. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is a candidate for our Third Congressional District who has firsthand knowledge of the prohibitive cost of health care and the challenges of building a home and small business in today’s economy. She knows how to find common goals that help communities unite rather than divide.

Her opponent is a man whose words encourage disrespect, chaos and rage in our local community like the behavior I witnessed at the Aug. 23 Longview City Council meeting by a number of speakers wearing his buttons and swag. Longview and Southwest Washington deserve better. Elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and show the country how Washington state leads.

Mary Lyons

Longview

