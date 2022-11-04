Letter to the Editor: Vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a champion for our democracy

What do we want our nation to look like in four years, or eight, or 12?

Do we want a nation where our rights are protected, laws are respected, our democracy and constitution are defended, and a woman’s choices are upheld?

Do we want a nation where our environment is safeguarded, minorities and people of color are treated just and fair, and the values of truth and compassion prevail?

These are some things I want. That’s why I’m voting for Marie Gluesenkemp Perez. She is a champion of our democracy and defender of all that makes America great. She will work tirelessly to assure that we have, “a government of, by, and for the people that shall not perish from the earth.”

Joe Kent, her opponent, is a “clear and present danger” to our democracy. He believes the “big lie” and cannot be trusted to work for the values and ideals that have made our nation strong.

Join me in voting for Marie.

John Steppert

Longview