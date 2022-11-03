 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Vote for John Jabusch, he pushes for solutions and makes sure there is a follow through

Mailbox stock art
Stock

John Jabusch has been both a business owner and a resident of Cowlitz County for as long as I have known him. John is serving as a Cowlitz County commissioner not because he needed or wanted to for status or notoriety, but because he saw the need and felt he could make Cowlitz County a better place by serving as a commissioner.

I have known John in multiple capacities, from his volunteer work with the Rose Valley Friends Church to dealing with him as a client and in more recent years as a friend. I currently serve on the building and planning advisory committee and have worked closely with John and other committee members dealing with the changes and problems we have been facing caused by ever-increasing regulations being handed down by the state of Washington. John is the type of individual who recognizes when there is a problem and does not accept that that's just the way things are. He pushes to come up with a solution and makes sure people follow through to make things better.

People are also reading…

Travis Buck

Kalama

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News