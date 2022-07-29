Letter to the Editor: Vote for Jaime Herrera Beutler; she is endorsed

I am writing in response to claims made by Joe Kent about Jaime Herrera Butler. She is 100% pro-life and has never voted to give money to Planned Parenthood. She has never used taxpayer dollars to fund her campaign.

She voted against a Federal Vaccine Database and did not agree with Gov. Jay Inslee's vaccine mandates. She has said on several occasions that she opposes vaccine mandates and getting vaccinated should be a personal choice. She did not support unlimited worker visas and worked to establish visa limits. She believes we need a border wall but voted against Trump's emergency declaration which contradicted the Constitution by planning to use money for something other than which it was intended.

Herrera Beutler voted for Red Flag laws as did the majority of Republican representatives. Red Flag Laws can only be enforced by order of a state court which means with due process.

Finally, Kent claims to be endorsed by Human Life of Washington Life PAC. The truth is he never answered their questionnaire. Herrera Beutler did and she is endorsed.

Norma Peters

Longview