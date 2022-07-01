Letter to the Editor: Vote for Heidi St. John, an energetic advocated for Southwest Washington

I am enthusiastically asking your support for Heidi St. John for Congress. She will be an energetic advocate for Southwest Washington. Here are a few of the reasons I will vote for Heidi, one for each letter of her name. Please take time to check out her information at heidistjohnforcongress.com. Your vote counts.
HEIDI ST. JOHN
Holds up Constitutional rights
Education and parental rights
Integrity in action
Desires godly wisdom
Inspires hope
Speaks truth boldly
Trustworthy to seek.
Justice and law in the land
Open to listen to you
Honestly working for your good
Not for big government
Carolyn Caines
Kelso