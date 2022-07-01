 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Daily News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cowlitz Chaplaincy
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Vote for Heidi St. John, an energetic advocated for Southwest Washington

Mailbox stock art
Stock

I am enthusiastically asking your support for Heidi St. John for Congress. She will be an energetic advocate for Southwest Washington. Here are a few of the reasons I will vote for Heidi, one for each letter of her name. Please take time to check out her information at heidistjohnforcongress.com. Your vote counts.

HEIDI ST. JOHN

Holds up Constitutional rights

Education and parental rights

Integrity in action

Desires godly wisdom

Inspires hope

Speaks truth boldly

Trustworthy to seek.

Justice and law in the land

Open to listen to you

Honestly working for your good

Not for big government

People are also reading…

Carolyn Caines

Kelso

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News