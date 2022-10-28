Letter to the Editor: Vote for Dr. Tim Davidson who 'stands on his 20-plus years experience in the coroner's office'

Who to vote for?

So many personal attacks and mud slinging has gone on by the campaign of the challenger.

Dana Tucker, who is running against the incumbent, four-time elected Coroner Dr. Tim Davidson, refused to have a public debate and ask questions.

How do you know her real history, or her real plans for the future?

She has a list of friends who have written her an endorsement letter. But, she has no endorsement from any of the three elected coroners she has worked for.

On the other hand, Dr. Davidson did not ask his friends for endorsements or money.

Dr. Davidson stands on his 20-plus years experience in the coroner's office.

That's a pretty good endorsement...thousands and thousands of endorsements by the people he works for, the voters, because of his education, experience, leadership and achievements.

As a retired police officer, former deputy coroner, firefighter and ambulance driver, I know what it takes to be a great coroner.

Vote Dr. Tim Davidson.

Bradd Reynolds

Chehalis