Letter to the Editor: Vote for Dana Tucker, she serves with integrity

I have worked with Dana Tucker for the past seven years. In her capacity as the Washington Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners (WACME) Executive Assistant, Dana was instrumental in my success as I took on the duties of coroner. Dana went above and beyond to ensure I had the resources and support I needed during my transition. I have turned to her for advice on many cases more times than I can recall.

I know from personal experience Dana truly believes in the mission of providing the best service for decedents and their families, not just in Cowlitz County, but across the state.

Dana has so many strengths, it would be impossible to list them all. She always goes above and beyond to help serve. The position of coroner requires not only knowledge, but tact and empathy which she possesses both in abundance.

Dana exemplifies all that we should look for in a public servant; she is diligent, humble, compassionate, and serves with integrity.

She has my strongest support for Cowlitz County coroner.

Kathryn Burke

Republic, Washington