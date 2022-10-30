Letter to the Editor: Vote for Dana Tucker for Cowlitz County coroner. She will go the extra mile.

Dana Tucker is a leader with a heart and strong work mentality to go the extra mile for her team and the community which she loves. Dana has a passion for outreach programs for local schools, preventable infant and young adult programs, and other groups to help educate and provide understanding of her role in dealing with medicolegal death investigations.

In my opinion, Dana is about integrity, compassion and dignity when dealing with your loved ones and what families are dealing with during difficult times. She is more concerned about working “FOR” her community, providing a safe work environment, and a full and accurate death investigation into a case while being able to provide answers to your family then focusing on trying to make a name for herself with a fancy facility/equipment while sitting behind a desk collecting taxpayer dollars.

Our community has been built on trust and Tucker is the person with the integrity that our community NEEDS to ensure we never have to question the intent or leadership within that office again.

Tucker4Coroner.

Bill Ammons

Castle Rock