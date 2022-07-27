Letter to the Editor: Vote for Christie Masters for Cowlitz County commissioner

Christie Masters is the clear best choice for Cowlitz County commissioner.

When the commissioners appointed a committee to help make an appointment, Masters was ranked as their No. 1 applicant. The commissioners couldn’t agree on a candidate, so sent the task to Gov. Jay Inslee who appointed someone who hadn’t even applied.

It makes perfect sense Christie was the No. 1 choice. She’s been preparing for years talking to elected officials, department heads, civic/business leaders, and — most importantly — citizens. She has been listening, learning, and understanding the complexities of governing. She is smart, thoughtful, committed and strong. Her degree in statesmanship taught her how to work with others, to build consensus and to solve problems.

Christie is a business owner and the mother of six home-schooled grown kids. She is an elected cemetery commissioner and has been an active community member for years. Her honesty, integrity and commitment to service sets her apart.

If you’re still unsure, visit her website at www.Vote4Masters.com to learn more about her background, experience, and position on issues.

Carol Bales

Longview